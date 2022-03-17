Dr. Kayli Senz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayli Senz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kayli Senz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Senz works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way34709 9th Ave S Ste B300, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Senz?
Dr. Senz is the best doctor at this office. I was jerked around before her, and missed her on maternity leave.
About Dr. Kayli Senz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1598198442
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Senz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Senz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senz works at
Dr. Senz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.