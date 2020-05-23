Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaylene Carr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaylene Carr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Alonso Ojeda, MD6767 BROCKTON AVE, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 823-0441
Sierra Pacific Pediatric Associates16465 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 245, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 350-3003
Inland Empire Womans Center Medical Associates1800 Western Ave Ste 204, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 474-9952
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to dr. Carr by my primary dr after i mentioned i was trying to get pregnant but due to a prior miscarriage i wanted to speak to someone prior to even trying. Dr.Carr was amazing from my first visit. She truly cared about my concern, she gave me advice and is just so personable. An extremely kind woman who truly cares about her patients. I finally got pregnant and was blessed to have her as my dr. I am now expecting my 2nd and so so so sad she does not see prenatal patients anymore. I still see her for any other womanly concerns. She is amazing!!
About Dr. Kaylene Carr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497046361
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
