Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (86)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Silverberg works at Texas Fertility Center in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Fertility Center- Round Rock
    16040 Park Valley Dr # 201, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0149
  2. 2
    Texas Fertility Center
    6500 N Mopac Expy Bldg 1, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0149

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Female Infertility
Endometriosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033185855
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, Tx
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
