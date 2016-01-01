Dr. Kayla Mapps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayla Mapps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kayla Mapps, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Mapps works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Women's Care1105 Central Expy N Ste 230, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 342-6346
-
2
No longer practicing at this location1617 N California St Ste 2A, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 466-8546
-
3
Willow Women's Health2840 Legacy Dr Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 476-5623Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mapps?
About Dr. Kayla Mapps, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1871883199
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mapps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mapps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mapps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mapps works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mapps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mapps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.