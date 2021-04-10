Dr. Lash accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayla Lash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kayla Lash, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Missouri Kansas City.
Dr. Lash works at
Locations
1
Complete Womens Care Center7900 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 791-9100
2
Complete Women's Care Center2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 201, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 791-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
she assisted me in my C-section emergency ) first child), huge professional, very warming, even though she was not my Doctor and ditd not know her , I felt like I knew her, I was pretty scare but her and her team made everything very easy, quick and confortable, and I felt very secure, and knowing that I and my daughter were in good hands. very grateful to her. the procedure was perfectly done and after 4 months my scar is almost invisible...
About Dr. Kayla Lash, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295120772
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Missouri Kansas City
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lash works at
Dr. Lash has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Miscarriages and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Lash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lash.
