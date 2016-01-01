Dr. Kayla Behbahani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behbahani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayla Behbahani, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kayla Behbahani, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1053730150
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Behbahani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behbahani accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behbahani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Behbahani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behbahani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behbahani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behbahani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.