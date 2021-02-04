Overview

Dr. Kay Willoughby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Willoughby works at Medhelp in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.