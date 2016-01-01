Dr. Kawahara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaye Kawahara, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaye Kawahara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Oncare Hawaii321 N Kuakini St Ste 412, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-8521
Orthopedic Associates of Hawaii Llp1380 Lusitana St Ste 608, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 532-0315
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kaye Kawahara, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawahara accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawahara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawahara.
