Dr. Kayane Hanna-Hindy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kayane Hanna-Hindy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn902 Quentin Rd Ste 701, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 336-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great doctor she explains everything that’s happening with you and he’s going to happen with you she’s very compassionate friendly. she put you on the right medication.
About Dr. Kayane Hanna-Hindy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1962664144
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Nyu College Of Arts and Sciences
- Gastroenterology
