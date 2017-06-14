Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasanoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Hasanoglu works at
Locations
-
1
Renton Pain & Injury Clinic330 SW 43rd St Ste D, Renton, WA 98057 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasanoglu?
After my daughter and I got in a head-on collision, we came to this clinic and both of us were able to seen by Dr. Hasanoglu on the same day. We both go top notch service from the moment we walked in. Thanks to the doctor my daughter and I are feeling much better!
About Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972572667
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps|University Of Wa School Of Med
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasanoglu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hasanoglu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hasanoglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasanoglu works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasanoglu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasanoglu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasanoglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasanoglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.