Overview

Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Hasanoglu works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Burien in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

