Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Hasanoglu works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Burien in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renton Pain & Injury Clinic
    330 SW 43rd St Ste D, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1972572667
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med College Wi Affil Hosps|University Of Wa School Of Med
Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasanoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hasanoglu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hasanoglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hasanoglu works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Burien in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hasanoglu’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasanoglu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasanoglu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasanoglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasanoglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

