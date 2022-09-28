Dr. Kay Watnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kay Watnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Kay Watnick, MD is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Watnick works at
Locations
Kay Watnick MD PC6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 209, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has an eagle eye and confidently zeros in on any unusual skin spots. Takes time to educate, and points out other non- dermatologic things she notices while examining. Very efficiently run office.
About Dr. Kay Watnick, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1639123680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watnick works at
Dr. Watnick has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Watnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.