Dr. Kay Watnick, MD is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Watnick works at Kleinsmith Watnick Mds in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.