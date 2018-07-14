Dr. Karen Solar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Solar, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Solar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Louisiana Women's Healthcare Associates9000 Airline Hwy Ste 500, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Directions (225) 201-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Kay Solar was an excellent one. I'm a first time patient and was treated well from the front desk staff all the way to meeting Dr. Solar. I would highly recommend Dr. Solar, as she is very professional, kind, and educated in her work ethic.
About Dr. Karen Solar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solar has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Solar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.