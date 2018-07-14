Overview

Dr. Karen Solar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Solar works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.