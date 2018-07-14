See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Karen Solar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Solar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Solar works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Louisiana Women's Healthcare Associates
    9000 Airline Hwy Ste 500, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 201-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear

Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
    Jul 14, 2018
    My experience with Dr. Kay Solar was an excellent one. I'm a first time patient and was treated well from the front desk staff all the way to meeting Dr. Solar. I would highly recommend Dr. Solar, as she is very professional, kind, and educated in her work ethic.
    Sonya in Independence, LA — Jul 14, 2018
    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548246994
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
