Dr. Kay Philips, MD
Dr. Kay Philips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Baylor Scott & White Dallas Diagnostic9101 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 251-2388
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I love Dr. Philips!! She is very caring and considerate. You never feel rushed during your appointments. She is very thorough and asks a lot of questions. She is non-judgmental which makes you feel comfortable talking to her. I have recommended her to all my friends. On another note, I have never waited longer than 10 minutes in the lobby before being brought back to a room. She runs a very organized, timely, and friendly office.
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Philips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Philips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philips.
