Dr. Kay Oso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo College Of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Oso works at Meridian Internal Medicine and Primary Care, Inc. in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.