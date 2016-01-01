Dr. Kay Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kay Miller, MD
Dr. Kay Miller, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
MHP Radiation Oncology Institute - Part of Genesiscare network6770 Dixie Hwy Ste 106, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-0300
- 2 4550 Investment Dr Ste B111, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 952-5019
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1104890623
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller speaks French.
