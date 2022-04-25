See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flowood, MS
Dr. Kay Midler, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kay Midler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Midler works at Women's Health Associates PLLC in Flowood, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Associates
    1050 River Oaks Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 420-0134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Dr. Midler has been my doctor for ten years. She is very gentle, and she has a great personality. I will definitely recommend her.
    Mia DivaWoo — Apr 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kay Midler, DO
    About Dr. Kay Midler, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023063955
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
