Dr. Kay Midler, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kay Midler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Women's Health Associates1050 River Oaks Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-0134
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Midler has been my doctor for ten years. She is very gentle, and she has a great personality. I will definitely recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Midler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Midler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
