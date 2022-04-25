Overview

Dr. Kay Midler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Midler works at Women's Health Associates PLLC in Flowood, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.