Dr. Kay Johnston, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kay Johnston, MD is a Dermatologist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with San Angelo Community Medical Center and Shannon Medical Center.

Dr. Johnston works at West Texas Home Care in San Angelo, TX with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    West Texas Home Care
    3123 Green Meadow Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 944-3376
    Macinnis Dermatology
    27950 Us Highway 27, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 350-5230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • San Angelo Community Medical Center
  • Shannon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 04, 2021
    My wife was experiencing an “apparent outbreak of Shingles”, according to three specialists,. However, Dr. Johnston was able to determine that the condition was clearly NOT Shingles and prescribed the proper medication to resolve the very painful and persistent. Dr. Johnston is not only a brilliant physician but a kind and very compassionate person. She deserves a 10 star review! Dr. WJ Garofolo
    Dr. WJ Garofolo — Dec 04, 2021
    About Dr. Kay Johnston, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417930652
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kay Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

