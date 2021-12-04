Dr. Kay Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kay Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kay Johnston, MD is a Dermatologist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with San Angelo Community Medical Center and Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Johnston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Texas Home Care3123 Green Meadow Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 944-3376
-
2
Macinnis Dermatology27950 Us Highway 27, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 350-5230
Hospital Affiliations
- San Angelo Community Medical Center
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
My wife was experiencing an “apparent outbreak of Shingles”, according to three specialists,. However, Dr. Johnston was able to determine that the condition was clearly NOT Shingles and prescribed the proper medication to resolve the very painful and persistent. Dr. Johnston is not only a brilliant physician but a kind and very compassionate person. She deserves a 10 star review! Dr. WJ Garofolo
About Dr. Kay Johnston, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417930652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.