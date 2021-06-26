Overview

Dr. Kay Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Univ Internal Medicine Assocs in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.