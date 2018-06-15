Dr. Kay Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kay Holmes, MD
Dr. Kay Holmes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Flanders & Holmes M.d. P.A.8833 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 1201, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 645-0251
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
She is a caring and thorough doctor. Gives the patient her full attention and never hurries. I have to have a surgery she does not perform; she worked with me to find the best doctor and coordinate all testing and reporting. She is the best.
About Dr. Kay Holmes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
