Dr. Kay Entrekin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Entrekin works at Atlanta Gynecology & Obstetrics in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.