Overview

Dr. Kawaljeet Kaur, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mequon, WI. They graduated from Gsvm Medical College, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Kaur works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Mequon, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.