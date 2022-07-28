Dr. Kawaljeet Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kawaljeet Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kawaljeet Kaur, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mequon, WI. They graduated from Gsvm Medical College, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Froedtert Hospital.
Locations
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks13111 N Port Washington Rd Ste G18, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-5000
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-3666
Madison Medical Affiliates Inc13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste G-18, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor very professional and communicates very effectively. Takes time ….great great doctor
About Dr. Kawaljeet Kaur, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1417022401
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Gsvm Medical College, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
