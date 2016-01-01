Dr. Kavya Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavya Sebastian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavya Sebastian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1365 Clifton Rd NE Ste 1200, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3184
-
2
Emory Clinic Gastroenterology, Atlanta, GA5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-3184
-
3
Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center At Dunwoody4555 N Shallowford Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (404) 778-3184
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kavya Sebastian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497932073
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
