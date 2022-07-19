Dr. Waggoner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavitha Waggoner, DO
Overview
Dr. Kavitha Waggoner, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Arizona Gastroenterology Ltd.7566 N La Cholla Blvd Ste A, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-4139
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. T to be kind and professional. She listened to me and was interested in my past history.
About Dr. Kavitha Waggoner, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1275821191
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
