Overview

Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Velicheti works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.