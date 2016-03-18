See All Pediatric Neurologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Velicheti works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

    JFK Hackensack Meridian Health
    65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-7000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Memory Evaluation
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Memory Evaluation

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2016
    Performed pertinent exams in order to diagnose my sons epilepsy. I'm very grateful.
    Maria V in New Brunswick, NJ — Mar 18, 2016
    About Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033310404
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velicheti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velicheti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velicheti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velicheti works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Velicheti’s profile.

    Dr. Velicheti has seen patients for Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velicheti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Velicheti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velicheti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velicheti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velicheti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

