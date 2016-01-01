Dr. Kavitha Karnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavitha Karnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavitha Karnik, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1692MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 214, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 605-3054
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kavitha Karnik, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1770849275
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
