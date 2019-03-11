See All Transplant Hepatologists in San Antonio, TX
Overview

Dr. Kavitha Thudi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Thudi works at Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver
    8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 667-2097
    Texas Transplant Physician Group/Texas Transplant Institute
    6801 McPherson Rd Ste 219, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 238-7965

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Mar 11, 2019
    We were scheduled to see another doctor in the group who asked Dr. Thuddi to step in his place. Dr. Thuddi showed up with a smile and spent over an hour with us. She was thorough, patient, caring and informative. Thank you for taking excellent care of my husband! P. Duncan
    About Dr. Kavitha Thudi, MD

    • Transplant Hepatology
    • English
    • 1700014313
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University
    • Saint Louis University
    • Rangaraya Medical College
    • Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
