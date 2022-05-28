Dr. Kavitha Sivaraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivaraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavitha Sivaraman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kavitha Sivaraman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from Washington University of St. Louis and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sivaraman has operated on my eyes twice replacing the corneal endothelium and the lenses. My vision is now excellent. She is smart, careful and considerate as well as being a talented surgeon. I am a physician, professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1992016976
- Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Washington University of St. Louis
- University Of Southern California
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sivaraman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivaraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivaraman has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivaraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivaraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivaraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivaraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.