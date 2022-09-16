Dr. Kavitha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavitha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavitha Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Interventional Pain Mgmt. Pllc1311 S Linden Rd Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-1210
-
2
Great Lakes Spine CenterG3239 Beecher Rd Ste D, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 733-7560
-
3
Lapeer office3273 Davison Rd, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 733-7560
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
I’ve been with Dr. Reddy for 15 years now. She is not only my doctor, but my friend. She truly cares for her patients and so does her staff. Dr. Reddy will work with you and help you get your pain under control. She is wonderful and has a big heart.
About Dr. Kavitha Reddy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1174515084
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Med Ctr Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Goverment Genl Hosp
- University Of Health Sciences
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Telugu.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.