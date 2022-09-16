Overview

Dr. Kavitha Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Reddy works at Great Lakes Interventional Pain Management in Flint, MI with other offices in Lapeer, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.