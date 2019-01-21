Dr. Kavitha Ramakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavitha Ramakrishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kavitha Ramakrishnan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5140 Liberty Ave Ste 150, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 315-0400
-
2
Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center Inc354 Waverley St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 370-0113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very warm and patient.
About Dr. Kavitha Ramakrishnan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1952717837
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
