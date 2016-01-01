Dr. Raj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavitha Raj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavitha Raj, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Nv School Of Med
Dr. Raj works at
Locations
Pleasanton5725 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 100, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (510) 888-0657
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kavitha Raj, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1053450767
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nv School Of Med
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raj has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Raj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.