Dr. Pinnamaneni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavitha Pinnamaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavitha Pinnamaneni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Pinnamaneni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Texas Hematology & Oncology1202 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 637-6415
-
2
Livingston Sleep Lab210 W Park Ste 108, Livingston, TX 77351 Directions (936) 637-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinnamaneni?
Dr K. Pinn( all us nurses call her that) is an awesome Oncologist! She is very good at educating her patients and answering all of my questions. The day I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I knew I wanted her to be my oncologist.
About Dr. Kavitha Pinnamaneni, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1669493573
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Hosp Tumor Inst
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Huron Rd Hosp
- Andhra Med Coll
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinnamaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinnamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinnamaneni works at
Dr. Pinnamaneni has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinnamaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnamaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinnamaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinnamaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.