Dr. Kavitha Nidamanuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Kavitha Nidamanuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital and Union Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2600 6th St SW Ste A2710, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 454-8076
Aultman North Canton Medical Group6046 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 244-9970
Regional Medical Care Inc.603 Monroe St, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 454-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kavitha Nidamanuri, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nidamanuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nidamanuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nidamanuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nidamanuri has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nidamanuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nidamanuri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nidamanuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nidamanuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nidamanuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.