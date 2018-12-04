Dr. Kavitha Kumbum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumbum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavitha Kumbum, MD
Overview
Dr. Kavitha Kumbum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1601 Trinity St Ste 9901S, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 324-7831
-
2
CommUnityCare Southeast Health and Wellness Center2901 Montopolis Dr, Austin, TX 78741 Directions (512) 978-9901
Hospital Affiliations
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not sure why the preceding comments, but I had the most informing and overall best GI visit ever. She was very thorough and reviewed records completely. She was not quick to do major tests, based on my symptoms. And guess what? She was right about my stomach naturally fixing itself, supplemented by probiotics. Dr. K rocks! Experience yourself before “digesting” negative feedback!
About Dr. Kavitha Kumbum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Gastroenterology
