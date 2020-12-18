Dr. Kavitha Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavitha Gandhi, MD
Dr. Kavitha Gandhi, MD is a Dermatologist in Park City, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Lake Shore Dermatology Ltd.351 Greenleaf St Ste E, Park City, IL 60085 Directions (847) 680-7100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Lake Shore Dermatology270 Center Dr Ste 130, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 680-7100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen Dr. Gandhi for about 10 years and I trust her. She found my melanoma in situ, which was removed, and I dodged a bullet, avoiding advanced melanoma. She consistently catches my abnormal moles (dysplastic nevi). I find her attentive to all of my questions. Three of my kids have seen her, and I know they are in good hands. I am so thankful for how she cares for our family.
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1629149653
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
