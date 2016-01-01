Overview

Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Donthireddy works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.