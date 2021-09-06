Overview

Dr. Kavitha Baddam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences, Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Baddam works at Kavitha Baddam, M.D. in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.