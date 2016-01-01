Dr. Vakharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD
Overview
Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hershey, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Vakharia works at
Locations
-
1
Mshmc-rehab Hospital500 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-8521Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 30 Hope Dr Ste 1200, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-8952
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Solon Fhc29800 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (216) 444-6601Friday8:00am - 3:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vakharia?
About Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508150723
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vakharia works at
Dr. Vakharia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakharia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.