Dr. Kavita Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kavita Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oldsmar, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Locations
Oldsmar Rheumatology3684 Tampa Rd Unit 3, Oldsmar, FL 34677 Directions (813) 475-6145Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas has been exceptionally thorough and knowledgeable regarding my treatment of gout. From Day 1 we came up with a plan together including diet modifications, and request for blood work via Quest Diagnostics, and completion of X-Ray through Tower Radiology in Oldsmar. Her staff promptly called in a prescription for daily dose of gout medication. Once results from blood work and X-ray returned to Dr. Thomas we scheduled a follow up appointment for observation of affected area to determine we were well on our way to my improved health. Feeling thankful for Dr. Thomas because now I can know actively run and play with my kids again.
About Dr. Kavita Thomas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1861423337
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Ctr
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.