Dr. Kavita Surti, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kavita Surti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Surti works at Citrus Valley Eyecare in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Citrus Valley Eyecare
    475 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 250-0160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 23, 2022
    I have an eye disease issue and the staff has always been professional. Wait times haven’t been extraordinarily long. Dr Surti spends enough time to explain all my questions and concerns. Shows me on exam tests the status of each eye. One time I did have a very long wait. They were very apologetic and ensured for each phase of my appt I was not rushed but sufficient time spent so the evaluation of tests were sufficiently reviewed and shared with me. Thank you Dr Surti & Staff.
    NK — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Kavita Surti, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285732727
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kavita Surti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Surti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Surti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Surti works at Citrus Valley Eyecare in Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Surti’s profile.

    Dr. Surti has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Surti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
