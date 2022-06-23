Overview

Dr. Kavita Surti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Surti works at Citrus Valley Eyecare in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.