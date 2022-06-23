Dr. Kavita Surti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Surti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavita Surti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Surti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Citrus Valley Eyecare475 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 250-0160
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surti?
I have an eye disease issue and the staff has always been professional. Wait times haven’t been extraordinarily long. Dr Surti spends enough time to explain all my questions and concerns. Shows me on exam tests the status of each eye. One time I did have a very long wait. They were very apologetic and ensured for each phase of my appt I was not rushed but sufficient time spent so the evaluation of tests were sufficiently reviewed and shared with me. Thank you Dr Surti & Staff.
About Dr. Kavita Surti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285732727
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surti works at
Dr. Surti has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Surti speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Surti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.