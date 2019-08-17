See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Warren, NJ
Dr. Kavita Sinha, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kavita Sinha, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Warren, NJ. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University.

Dr. Sinha works at Neuroscience Associates in Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kavita Sinha MD
    31 Mountain Blvd Bldg A, Warren, NJ 07059 (908) 822-1030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2019
    My son is 22 He did great under her care He was diagnosed with Aspergers at 4 The doctors guidance was critical is his development
    — Aug 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kavita Sinha, MD
    About Dr. Kavita Sinha, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1710043179
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Overlook Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Patna Medical College, Patna University
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kavita Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinha works at Neuroscience Associates in Warren, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sinha’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

