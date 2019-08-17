Dr. Kavita Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Sinha, MD
Overview
Dr. Kavita Sinha, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Warren, NJ. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University.
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
Kavita Sinha MD31 Mountain Blvd Bldg A, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 822-1030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son is 22 He did great under her care He was diagnosed with Aspergers at 4 The doctors guidance was critical is his development
About Dr. Kavita Sinha, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Hindi
- 1710043179
Education & Certifications
- Overlook Hospital
- Patna Medical College, Patna University
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sinha speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.