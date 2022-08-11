Overview

Dr. Kavita Pattani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pattani works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.