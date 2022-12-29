Overview

Dr. Kavita Kalidas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Kalidas works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.