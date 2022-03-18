Dr. Kavita Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavita Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
-
1
Kavita Joshi LLC115 Technology Dr Unit B100, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
Dr. Joshi always focuses on YOU, as her patient. She is sincere and concerned and will not rush you out the door. Her demeanor is warm and caring; and her knowledge is excellent, She treats a person like a human being and follows up if there is a health issue.
About Dr. Kavita Joshi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1881654291
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Yale/Hosp St Raphael
- Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.