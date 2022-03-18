See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Kavita Joshi, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kavita Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.

Dr. Joshi works at Kavita Joshi LLC in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kavita Joshi LLC
    115 Technology Dr Unit B100, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 268-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Griffin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Ear Ache
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Constipation
Ear Ache
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Constipation Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Dr. Joshi always focuses on YOU, as her patient. She is sincere and concerned and will not rush you out the door. Her demeanor is warm and caring; and her knowledge is excellent, She treats a person like a human being and follows up if there is a health issue.
    Janet Wheeler — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Kavita Joshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1881654291
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital Of St Raphael
    Internship
    • Yale/Hosp St Raphael
    Medical Education
    • Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
