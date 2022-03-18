Overview

Dr. Kavita Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Joshi works at Kavita Joshi LLC in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.