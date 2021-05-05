Dr. Kavita Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavita Iyengar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University/Boonshoft School Of Medicine, Dayton Children's Medical Center and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Hoover2949 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 444-2025
Lemak Health5018 Cahaba River Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 397-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit has been great. Good explanations for things.
About Dr. Kavita Iyengar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- The Ohio State University
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Wright State University/Boonshoft School Of Medicine, Dayton Children's Medical Center
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyengar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyengar has seen patients for Knee Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyengar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.
