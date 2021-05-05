Overview

Dr. Kavita Iyengar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University/Boonshoft School Of Medicine, Dayton Children's Medical Center and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Iyengar works at Mark T Ricketts MD in Hoover, AL with other offices in Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.