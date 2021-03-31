Overview

Dr. Kavita Iyengar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Iyengar works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.