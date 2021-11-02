Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University Colllege of Medicine.
Kavita Goyal3801 International Dr Ste 205, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-4500
Today was my first visit with Dr. Goyal. I went to her for my annual skin check. I have never been so impressed with a dermatological "skin check" in the 30 years I've been having them. She checked EVERY nook and cranny; and I mean EVERY!! She made me feel very comfortable. Well, as comfortable as possible while standing there naked. She's absolutely charming. I highly recommend Dr. Goyal, my new dermatologist.
About Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1912361536
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- The George Washington University Hospital
- Drexel University Colllege of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
