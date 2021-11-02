See All Dermatologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University Colllege of Medicine.

Dr. Goyal works at Nakul Goyal MD PA in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sara Brooks, MD
Dr. Sara Brooks, MD
8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Marlon R Maragh, MD
Dr. Marlon R Maragh, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Saundra Seaman, MD
Dr. Saundra Seaman, MD
8 (88)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kavita Goyal
    3801 International Dr Ste 205, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 598-4500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Goyal?

Nov 02, 2021
Today was my first visit with Dr. Goyal. I went to her for my annual skin check. I have never been so impressed with a dermatological "skin check" in the 30 years I've been having them. She checked EVERY nook and cranny; and I mean EVERY!! She made me feel very comfortable. Well, as comfortable as possible while standing there naked. She's absolutely charming. I highly recommend Dr. Goyal, my new dermatologist.
Juliet — Nov 02, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goyal to family and friends

Dr. Goyal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Goyal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD.

About Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912361536
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
Residency
Internship
  • The George Washington University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Drexel University Colllege of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goyal works at Nakul Goyal MD PA in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Goyal’s profile.

Dr. Goyal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kavita Goyal, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.