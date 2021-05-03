Dr. Kavita Doddamane, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doddamane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Doddamane, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kavita Doddamane, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Allen, TX.
Locations
Christine J. Coke DDS, MD107 Suncreek Dr Ste 200, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 308-0963
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lovely doctor, very kind and helpful, felt no pain during procedure
About Dr. Kavita Doddamane, DMD
- Endodontics
- English
- 1396954251
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doddamane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doddamane accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doddamane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Doddamane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doddamane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doddamane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doddamane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.