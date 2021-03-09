See All Neurosurgeons in Roseville, CA
Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Shahi works at Spine & Neurosurgery Associates in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine & Neurosurgery Associates
    1301 Secret Ravine Pkwy Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 771-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health And Rideout
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Meningiomas
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Dr. Shahi performed a Discectomy on my L4-L5 in 2004. I was in tremendous pain and unable to stand for more than 10 minutes at a time. The surgery changed my life. I recently referred a family member and a friend to him and thought it would be fitting to finally leave him a good recommendation. He truly changed my life.
    Andrea Zahner-Sloss — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    • 1174509418
    Education & Certifications

    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahi works at Spine & Neurosurgery Associates in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shahi’s profile.

    Dr. Shahi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

