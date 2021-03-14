Dr. Kaveh Sharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaveh Sharif, MD
Dr. Kaveh Sharif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Pejman D Shamekh M.d. Inc.2080 Century Park E Ste 1207, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 360-6514
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Dr. Kaveh Sharif is the most caring doctor I have ever been to and has outstanding bedside manners if you happen to be in the hospital. He truly cares about each of his patients as the people I have met in his waiting room ALL talk about how they feel lucky to have found this one of a kind doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366465825
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharif. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharif.
