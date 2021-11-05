Dr. Kaveh Shahmohammadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahmohammadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaveh Shahmohammadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kaveh Shahmohammadi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Middlesex Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Shahmohammadi works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Route 82 Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0023
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4158
-
5
Stratford Office495 Hawley Ln Ste 2A, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 210-6356
-
6
Southern Connecticut Vascular Center1 Reservoir Office Park Ste 101, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 383-0445
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Exchange
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahmohammadi?
Doctors and nurses are professional, caring.
About Dr. Kaveh Shahmohammadi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1912106501
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center|University Of Connecticut/Hartford Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University Hospital & Clinic
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahmohammadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahmohammadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahmohammadi works at
Dr. Shahmohammadi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahmohammadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahmohammadi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahmohammadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahmohammadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahmohammadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.